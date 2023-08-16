New York's U.S. senators are supporting a request for a federal agricultural disaster declaration after a freeze in May destroyed crops in 31 counties, including Cayuga.

The New York State Farm Service Agency submitted the disaster declaration request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Aug. 2. The request was based on losses reported in counties across upstate New York.

A federal agricultural disaster declaration covers counties where more than 30% of a crop is lost. In Cayuga County, farmers reported that more than 30% of their apple, cherry, grape and peach crops were lost due to the freeze. In neighboring Onondaga County, grapes, onions, strawberries and wheat were the affected crops.

The freeze occurred over multiple days from May 14 through May 25, but the worst period was overnight from May 17 to May 18. Severe frost damaged crops, namely apples and grapes, across New York.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand urged him to approve the disaster declaration for New York counties. They wrote that apple and grape crops were most affected by the freeze, but the conditions also caused damage to several other crops, including blueberries, pears and strawberries.

"These growers are part of the core fiber of New York state, and have a long history of producing quality food to feed Americans," Gillibrand and Schumer said. "Now that our growers are hurting, it is imperative that we heed the call and urgently provide the support that they deserve to get back on their feet."

If the disaster declaration is granted, low-interest loans will be available to growers who lost crops. Farmers could receive up to $500,000 to cover losses.