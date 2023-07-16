A team of New Yorkers has returned after helping fight wildfires in Canada.

Eight state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers returned Sunday after spending the last two weeks in Quebec, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. More than 4,000 wildfires have been reported in Canada, including several in Quebec. The smoke from these wildfires has occasionally drifted south this summer, creating poor air quality conditions in upstate New York.

The rangers were part of a wildland firefighting team in Micoua, where fires have burned 40,600 acres. Gary Miller, of Hamilton County, was the crew boss and led seven other rangers — David Corey, Lincoln Hanno, Howard Kreft, Joseph Pries, Logan Quinn, John Scott and Nathan Sprague.

It was the third time New York has deployed rangers to assist with Canadian wildfires. One ranger was sent to Nova Scotia to serve as a crew boss. A seven-member team went to Quebec in June.

The deployments to Canada are the first time since 2005 that the state has sent crews to Canada to help fight wildfires. New York has provided assistance to western states during past wildfire seasons.

"New Yorkers understand all too well the hazardous impact smoke from the Canadian wildfires have on daily life," Hochul said. "We are fortunate to have brave individuals willing to step up to help those in need, and I thank our courageous firefighters whose efforts are critical in containing these wildfires."

Hochul's office said that personnel and travel costs for the New York firefighting crews are either paid by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to the state based on an agreement between federal and state agencies.