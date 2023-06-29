The New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association is asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto bills that would allow three municipalities in Cayuga and Onondaga counties to charge their own occupancy taxes.

The state Legislature passed three bills before the end of session. One bill would authorize the village of Weedsport to charge a 7% occupancy tax. Separate bills approved by lawmakers would allow the town and village of Skaneateles to impose a 5% occupancy tax.

The taxes would be in addition to existing taxes paid by guests at hotels within these municipalities. If the Weedsport bill is signed into law, a guest at the only hotel in the village, Rodeway Inn & Suites, would pay 20% in taxes — 8% sales tax, 7% village occupancy tax and 5% county occupancy tax.

Elected officials representing the municipalities have said that the taxes will either support local departments or projects. Weedsport Mayor Tom Winslow told The Citizen that occupancy tax revenue would be used to support the village's fire and police departments that have responded to more calls from the hotel.

But Mark Dorr, president of the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association, believes these proposed occupancy taxes will have an adverse effect on tourism and discourage visitors from returning to these communities. He told The Citizen that his association has already had conversations with Hochul's staff and urged the governor to veto the bills.

If the taxes are implemented, Dorr explained that the impact wouldn't be felt immediately. He said it would come after visitors realize that they paid a higher tax rate to stay in Skaneateles or Weedsport instead of a neighboring community that does not have an additional occupancy tax.

"Their perception when they leave is 'I'm not coming back here. It's too expensive to visit here,'" Dorr said. "I can stay in the next town over in a very similar property and save myself $200. That's where it's going to be, the second and third year of people not returning."

Dorr warned that the occupancy taxes would have a trickle-down effect. If fewer people stay in a municipality with the additional hotel tax, then that will also affect sales tax revenue because they won't be shopping at local businesses.

What worries Dorr and his association is the possibility of precedent-setting laws if Hochul signs off on the new Skaneateles and Weedsport occupancy taxes. There are county occupancy taxes in New York — Cayuga and Onondaga are among the counties that charge these hotel taxes. But if cities, towns and villages begin charging their own taxes, that would add to the expense of a hotel stay.

"The thinking of the politicians is we're taxing people who don't live here, so it doesn't matter," Dorr said. "But if they don't keep coming back, then it does matter ... It's very short-sighted."

Hochul's office said she will review the legislation.