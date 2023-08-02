When the U.S. Department of Agriculture compiles data on grape-producing states, New York isn't included in the survey.

U.S. Reps. Joe Morelle and Claudia Tenney are proposing legislation that would require the National Agriculture Statistics Service, an agency within the USDA, to survey the top five grape-producing states. If the bill is approved, New York would be part of the annual survey.

Every year, the National Agriculture Statistics Service conducts a survey on noncitrus fruit and nut production. The agency decided to reduce the number of states included in the grape production portion of the data. The top two grape-producing states, California and Washington, are still part of the survey. But others, including New York, have been excluded.

The bill introduced by Morelle, a Rochester-area Democrat, and Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican, would provide funding for a nationwide state grape production survey. Over the next four years, an annual survey would include data from the top five grape-producing states.

California is, by far, the top grape-producing state. In 2022, 5.51 million tons of grapes were grown in California. The next-best state was Washington, with 412,500 tons. If New York was included, it would rank third with 185,000 tons.

Tenney, whose district includes the Finger Lakes region, said in a statement that funding the survey for a five-year period will ensure that New York vineyards are included in the data collection process.

"I am eager to continue to work with Congressman Morelle to get this legislation signed into law and ensure our farmers and growers have the data they need to support our economy and their businesses," Tenney said.

Morelle added that it is "critical our farmers and growers have the most up-to-date information on their industry, which will allow them to better respond to new trends."

The bill also highlights one of Tenney's farm bill priorities. In a letter to the House Agriculture Committee's leadership, she asked to include the expanded grape production survey in the new farm bill. The current farm bill is due to expire at the end of September. Congress usually renews it for a five-year period.