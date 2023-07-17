The property tax cap will be set at 2% in 2024 for local governments that operate on a calendar-based fiscal year, according to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

The cap was adopted in 2012 and limits property tax levy growth to 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less. DiNapoli explained that his office determined the 2024 inflation factor will be 6.26%, meaning that the tax cap would be 2%.

It is the third consecutive year the tax cap for these municipalities will be 2%.

"Although the rate of inflation has begun to decrease, it still poses a challenge for local governments and their budgets," DiNapoli said. "As local governments spend down their one-time federal pandemic assistance, officials will need to carefully develop and balance their budges for the coming year."

The cap for municipalities using calendar-based fiscal years affects all counties, towns, fire districts, 44 cities and 13 villages.