New York is sending a 20-person crew to assist with fighting an 86,000-acre wildfire in California.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the two-week deployment of 10 state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers and 10 wildland firefighters on Wednesday. One of the forest rangers will serve as a crew boss.

The wildfire is in the Smith River Complex, an area in northern California near the state's border with Oregon. The fire, which began on Aug. 15 after a lightning strike, is 21% contained.

"DEC forest rangers and other trained wildland firefighters bring a wealth of knowledge to assist our neighbors to the west," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "DEC's wildland firefighters are always prepared to help, serving both on the fire line and behind the scenes as experts in incident command and we wish them a safe and successful assignment in California."

It has been a busy year for DEC's firefighting team. According to Hochul's office, this is the ninth out-of-state deployment this year. Crews have assisted with firefighting efforts in Canada, California, Idaho and Montana. The Canadian wildfires were the source of smoke that drifted into New York this summer.

"Whether it's north of the border to Canada, or across the United States to California, New York always stands at the ready to assist those in need," Hochul said. "While summer rains have kept New York fires at bay, the impacts from this year's wildfire season are like none we've ever seen before. I commend our brave forest rangers for helping New York answer the call for assistance."

When New York sends personnel to help fight out-of-state wildfires, the costs are covered by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed by federal and state agencies.

New York has been deploying firefighting crews to other states since 1979.