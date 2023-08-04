The New York State Fair's policy hasn't changed, but the designated smoking areas that were introduced in 2022 will have new locations for this year's fair.

Instead of having the designated smoking areas on the fairgrounds, five smoking locations will be set up outside gates 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11A. The zones will be 50 feet from the gate entrances. Fairgoers can smoke there before they enter the fairgrounds. If they want to smoke after entering the grounds, they must obtain a reentry wristband to get back in after smoking.

Alice Maggiore, a fair spokesperson, noted in a statement to The Citizen that state law prohibits smoking inside fairground buildings and under tents. Smoking is banned throughout the fairgrounds, according to the fair's policy.

"This policy is consistent with the experiences visitors have at other large, outside public spaces including New York state public parks and beaches," Maggiore said.

The change to where the designated areas are located is part of the fair's efforts to address complaints about smoking, especially cannabis, after the 2021 fair. A review commenced that led to the policy change in 2022. The fair established designated smoking areas on the grounds. Outside of those areas, smoking is prohibited.

Before the new policy was adopted, smoking was permitted in most outdoor areas at the fair. There were some exceptions, including the two main concert venues, Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

The fair begins Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 4.