A final vote is scheduled to approve New York State Thruway toll increases that will take effect in 2024.

The Thruway Authority's board of directors will meet Monday, Sept. 18, to consider the proposal. It's the last step in a process that began in December 2022 when the agency proposed toll increases for E-ZPass and tolls by mail users on the 570-mile superhighway.

If the plan is approved, tolls for in-state E-ZPass users would increase by 5% next year and another 5% in 2027. Out-of-state E-ZPass holders would pay 75% more than the rate for New York residents, up from the existing 15% differential. Tolls by mail users, which now pay 30% more than New York E-ZPass holders, would be subject to a 75% differential.

The toll increases would begin on Jan. 1, 2024. If the tolls hike are approved, the Thruway Authority projects its revenue will increase by $1.9 billion over the next eight years.

At a state budget hearing in February, Thruway officials told state legislators that toll hikes are necessary to avoid a $250 million budget deficit by 2031. The additional revenue is needed, they say, to help fund capital projects, including the replacement of aging bridges that will cost at least $800 million.

Some legislators have criticized the toll hike proposal and questioned why the Thruway Authority did not seek funding from other sources, such as the federal infrastructure law that was signed in 2021.

Frank Hoare, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director, testified at the budget hearing that his agency will not receive funding from the federal infrastructure law, but is pursuing grants available through other programs.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released a review of the Thruway Authority's finances in February and said toll hikes should be a "last resort." An audit conducted by his office found the agency has faced challenges in collecting $276 million in unpaid tolls since the implementation of its cashless tolling system.

The Thruway Authority, which celebrated 1 billion cashless tolling transactions in August, is working to collect the unpaid tolls. It resumed a registration suspension program, which netted $4.5 million from nearly 4,000 motorists who were referred to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

More than 325,000 motorists could have their vehicle registrations suspended if they don't pay their tolls, according to the Thruway Authority.

Before moving toward a final vote this year, the Thruway Authority held public hearings across the state, including one in the Syracuse area. There was little opposition to the proposal in central New York. A few critics spoke during a virtual hearing in June, but there hasn't been strong opposition to the proposal.