A nearly year-long process has concluded with the New York State Thruway Authority's board of directors voting Monday to increase tolls beginning in 2024.

Tolls for New York E-ZPass users will increase by 5% on Jan. 1, 2024, and another 5% on Jan. 1, 2027. For a trip from Geneva to Rochester (exit 45), the total toll will increase from $1.07 to $1.12 in 2024 and $1.18 in 2027. The cost to travel from Verona to Syracuse (exit 34A) will rise from $1.07 to $1.12 in 2024 and $1.17 in 2027.

The toll to travel from Albany to Buffalo on Interstate 90 will be $12.78 in 2024, up from $12.18, and $13.41 in 2027.

In-state E-ZPass holders account for 74% of the Thruway's users, according to David Malone, the Thruway Authority's chief financial officer.

There will be increases for tolls by mail and out-of-state E-ZPass users. These groups will pay a 75% higher rate than in-state E-ZPass customers — 8.2 cents per mile, up from 5.1 (out-of-state E-ZPass users) and 5.8 (tolls by mail), beginning next year. In 2027, the rate will increase to 8.6 cents per mile.

Thruway officials have said the toll increases are necessary to keep up with the 570-mile superhighway's capital needs. Three-quarters of the bridges are more than 60 years old and 85% of the subbase is part of the original Thruway that opened in 1954.

"The need is absolutely there," Malone said.

Rising costs are also a factor. Since 2010, prices have increased for steel (95%), concrete (70%) and asphalt (55%). The Thruway Authority is also paying more for fuel (70%) and road salt (50%).

A toll increase was proposed in December 2022 and the authority's board of directors voted to begin the process, which included five public hearings. The agency received more than 200 comments on the proposal.

There wasn't a lot of opposition to the proposed hikes. In the past, toll increases have faced criticism from trucking companies.

Heather Briccetti Mulligan, who serves on the Thruway Authority's board of directors and is president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State, noted that the commercial trucking industry does not oppose the toll hikes. She added there is a "great appreciation that there is not a disproportionate increase on commercial versus non-commercial traffic."

Although there will be a toll hike coming next year, Thruway officials say the cost to use the highway is less than toll roads in other states. For example, users pay 6.5 cents per mile on the Garden State Parkway and 14.6 cents per mile on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Once the increase is fully phased in, New York E-ZPass holders will pay 4.9 cents per mile to use the Thruway.

For in-state E-ZPass customers, it is the first toll hike in 14 years.

"It was long overdue," said Joanie Mahoney, chair of the authority's board of directors. "But this will put the Thruway Authority in a good position going forward."