It is called a "relic," and it's one that Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo hopes will be eliminated this year.

One of two statewide ballot propositions voters will consider this year is whether to end a debt limit that's in place for Auburn and other small city school districts with less than 125,000 residents.

The debt limit for small city school districts has been in place since 1951. Under the state constitution, the cap is set at 5% of taxable real property. To override that limit, a district would need the support of 60% of local voters and the approval of the state comptroller and Board of Regents.

The constitutionally mandated debt limit does not apply to other school districts, including rural schools and those in larger cities. Generally, the debt limit for these districts is 10% of taxable real property.

Pirozzolo told The Citizen that Auburn and other small city school districts want a level playing field with other school districts across New York.

"Please let us be the same because it really does affect us," he said. "When you're a small city school district and you have eight buildings in your district, that's a lot of capital project work to be done."

The problem with the existing debt limit, Pirozzolo explained, is that it requires small city school districts like Auburn to spread capital projects over a number of years. That can delay needed upgrades to buildings and increase costs.

One example Pirozzolo provided is what happened with a capital project at Auburn Junior High School. Improvements to the school's main office had to be moved to a later phase of the project because of the debt limit.

"Increasing that percentage is really going to help small city school districts be able to do more capital projects and not have to wait a longer period of time for that cost allowance to go down so we're underneath the debt limit," he added.

To amend the constitution, the state Legislature passed bills in consecutive sessions, first in 2022 and then again this year, to allow for the statewide vote. The proposition will appear on the ballot for this year's election. Election Day is Nov. 7.

The legislative sponsors, state Sen. Shelley Mayer and Assemblyman John McDonald, detailed in a memo that the debt limit was "intended to give small city school districts (then subject to constitutional real property tax limits) control over and responsibility for their fiscal affairs." But the aforementioned tax limits were eliminated when voters approved an amendment in 1985.

"Today, however, with the real property tax limits no longer in place, and with the urgent need to improve old and outdated school facilities in small city school districts, it is time to advance a constitutional amendment to align debt capacity among all independent districts," Mayer and McDonald wrote.

The proposed amendment is backed by several advocacy groups. The New York State Educational Conference Board, which consists of the Association of School Business Officials of New York, the Conference of Big 5 School Districts, New York State Council of School Superintendents, New York State PTA, New York State Schools Boards Association, New York State United Teachers and the School Administrators Association of New York State, supports the ballot proposition.

In a statement, the board said the debt limit for small city school districts is "a relic of a time when there were many more disparities in state-prescribed financial practices across types of school districts."

"Differences in debt limits and building aid offsets place small city school districts at a severe disadvantage in maintaining and improving school facilities and in addressing health and safety needs," the board added.

If the amendment is approved, follow-up legislation would be needed to set the debt limit at 10% for small city school districts.

There was an attempt in 2003 to pass a constitutional amendment that would've ended the separate debt limit for small city school districts. However, voters rejected the ballot proposal.

Pirozzolo's message for voters is that small city school districts want the "fair, equitable debt limit" that applies to other districts, including the surrounding rural school districts in Cayuga County.

"That's all we're asking for," he said. "We don't want anything more. We just want the same."