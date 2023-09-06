The state Board of Elections has issued a warning after reports of individuals impersonating local election officials in multiple New York counties, including Onondaga.

According to the agency, the incidents involve people posing as election officials and going door-to-door to confront voters about their registration. They often accuse voters of crimes because of how they are listed in the state voter registration database.

At least two central New York counties — Jefferson and Onondaga — have reported similar incidents. John Camardo, the Republican elections commissioner in Cayuga County, told The Citizen that he was not aware of anyone impersonating local officials.

Raymond Riley, co-executive director of the state Board of Elections, said the agency is "extremely alarmed" by the actions.

"These individuals are impersonating government officials in an effort to intimidate voters based on inaccurate and misleading information," Riley said. "We strongly encourage those engaging in these activities to cease immediately."

The state board advised voters to ask for identification if anyone approaches them claiming to represent the state or local elections board. If they refuse, voters should collect as much information as possible about the person and the incident and not provide any personal information to the individual. They should also report the incident to local law enforcement.

Second-degree criminal impersonation is a class A misdemeanor.