Eileen O'Connor is receiving many accolades ahead of her retirement from the Cayuga County Health Department.

O'Connor, who has served as director of the department's environmental health services division since 1993, will retire in August.

At the Cayuga County Board of Health's monthly meeting last week, the board presented O'Connor with a proclamation recognizing her years of service to the county.

"It's been a pleasure working with you," said Dr. John Cosachov, the board's president. "It's been refreshing and honestly whoever we get to replace you is going to have huge shoes to fill."

O'Connor's retirement is one of several personnel changes at the health department this year. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, previously told The Citizen that O'Connor would retire this summer.

Cuddy noted at the time that O'Connor is known statewide for being an "exceptional environmental health director." O'Connor's work included Owasco Lake water quality issues. She was involved in drafting proposed changes to the watershed's rules and regulations and hoped to have those finalized before her departure, but the state's delays have affected that process.

The board of health wasn't the only entity to recognize O'Connor as she retires from county service. The Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency and the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council honored O'Connor, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who sent a proclamation.

Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who works as state Sen. Rachel May's local liaison, presented O'Connor with a proclamation from the senator. McNabb-Coleman also recalled that when she was first elected to the county Legislature, she was asked by then-Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Keith Batman to oversee water quality issues. Her first meeting was with O'Connor.

May's proclamation called O'Connor an "unyielding advocate and crusader for the protection of drinking water."

"If it wasn't for Eileen and her impact on the work that's been done on Owasco Lake, we would not be where we are today," McNabb-Coleman said.