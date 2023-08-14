One aging bridge has been replaced and work is beginning on another that passes over the New York State Thruway in Onondaga County.

The state announced the "substantial completion" of the $4.7 million project to replace the Canton Street bridge in the town of Van Buren. The bridge has reopened to traffic after being closed for construction in June 2022.

The new bridge has various safety features, including a higher vertical clearance — 16 feet, six inches, up from 13 feet, 11 inches — and new guiderail.

Before it was replaced, the Canton Street bridge was nearly 70 years old — it was built in the same year the Thruway opened — and carried approximately 2,000 vehicles daily. According to state Department of Transportation data, the bridge had a poor rating.

The Thruway Authority's initial plan was to tear down, but not replace, the bridge. But due to local opposition to that proposal, the agency changed course and decided to replace the bridge.

"Motorists are seeing their toll dollars at work with infrastructure investment projects, such as the replacement of the Canton Street bridge," said Frank Hoare, interim executive director of the Thruway Authority. "The new bridge enhances the overall safety for traffic both on the Thruway and the local road, and replaces aging infrastructure with a safe, reliable connector in the Warners community."

Now that the Canton Street bridge is open to traffic, work will begin on a $7.3 million project to replace the Warners Road bridge in the town of Van Buren.

The Warners Road bridge was also built in 1954, carries about 3,000 vehicles a day and has a poor rating. The project will increase the bridge's vertical clearance from 14 feet, 3 inches to 16 feet, six inches and new guiderail will be installed. Other features will include standard travel lanes and shoulders, pedestrian fencing and a new riding surface.

The bridge will be closed in the coming weeks for construction, according to the Thruway Authority. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024. Slate Hill Constructors, a firm in Warners, won the contract for both bridge replacement projects.