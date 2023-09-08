As one New York State Thruway rest stop reopens to the public, another has been closed for renovations.

Seneca Service Area, a 5,742-square-foot rest stop on Interstate 90 west between exits 44 and 45 near Rochester, reopened Friday. The facility closed for construction in October 2022. The previous building was demolished and a new one was built — part of a $450 million privately funded project to rebuild 23 of the 27 Thruway rest stops.

The new service area has a Popeyes, Applegreen convenience store and Taste NY beverages and food. A Dunkin', with a drive-thru, will open soon.

Like the other 10 service areas that have been reconstructed, Seneca has several amenities, including a dog walking area, outdoor seating and a private nursing area. It will soon have a digital tourism kiosk and four high-speed electric vehicle chargers.

Seneca is the first rest stop to be rebuilt as part of the second wave of construction. It took two years for Empire State Thruway Partners, the private entity leading the project, to complete the reconstruction of the 10 Thruway rest stops that closed in July 2021. For the first few rest stops that reopened in the second half of 2022, the projects took more than a year.

With the Seneca Service Area, the project was completed in less than a year.

Now that Seneca has reopened, the Thruway Authority announced that Ontario Service Area is closed for renovations. The Rochester-area rest stop along I-90 west between exits 46 and 47 is one of four that will be renovated instead of being rebuilt.

Earlier this week, three other service areas — Malden and Sloatsburg on Interstate 87 and Pattersonville on I-90 — closed for renovations. The Thruway Authority waited until after Labor Day, a busy travel weekend, to close the rest stops.