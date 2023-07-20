Democratic congressional candidate Sarah Klee Hood, like Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, raised most of her money from outside the 22nd Congressional District.

However, she received nearly 200 donations from NY-22 residents, outraising Williams by a 2-to-1 margin in the district.

The Citizen's review of Klee Hood's second-quarter fundraising report found that 87% of her donations came from outside the district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.

Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, raised $309,456 in the second quarter. More than 98% of her donations — $304,456 — were from individuals. Her campaign spent $92,534 and has $221,085 cash on hand.

Klee Hood's out-of-district donors included Don Henley, a founding member of the Eagles rock band. Henley did not take it to the limit, but he did contribute $1,365. Roger Misso, a central New York native who ran for the Syracuse-area congressional seat in 2020, donated $1,022 to Klee Hood's campaign. He no longer lives in the district.

Klee Hood also received a $5,000 donation from VoteVets, a group that supports Democratic veteran candidates. VoteVets has endorsed Klee Hood, an Air Force veteran, in the NY-22 race.

From donors who live within the 22nd district, Klee Hood received 194 donations totaling $40,099. Williams, R-Sennett, received 32 donations totaling $19,575 from NY-22 residents.

Klee Hood launched her second congressional campaign in April. She sought the Democratic nomination in the 22nd district in 2022, but lost in a four-way primary to Francis Conole.

In that race, Klee Hood was outraised by Conole. She received more than $117,000 from individual donors in her nine months as a candidate last cycle. In her first week as a candidate this year, she topped that by raising more than $118,000.

Klee Hood told The Citizen in April that she is aiming to build a campaign war chest that can help her win the Democratic nomination and defeat Williams in 2024.

"We're letting folks know that we're here," she said. "I'm doing the things that I need to do to ensure that I'm increasing my network to position us. We performed very well despite the odds being against us last cycle. We got everything that we need and I'm shoring up the fundraising on my side to complete that picture."

Klee Hood is one of three Democrats — Clemmie Harris and state Sen. John Mannion are the others — vying for the party's nomination in the 22nd district. The race is a top target for national Democrats, who want to retake the House majority in 2024.