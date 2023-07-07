With narrow margins of victory in seven Republican primary elections held on June 27, the Cayuga County Board of Elections will conduct a manual recount next week.

The recount will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13. State law requires a manual recount if the margin of victory is within 20 votes or 0.5%, whichever is less.

The recount will cover Republican primary elections for Mentz supervisor, Niles supervisor, Niles town council, Throop highway superintendent and Victory town council. Elections for Republican committee seats in the towns of Throop and Victory will also be part of the recount.

In the GOP primary for Mentz supervisor, Mark Emerson had 29 votes and Richard Nielens Jr. received 22. In Niles, the GOP supervisor candidates were separated by four votes, with David Denman leading Steven Cuddeback 69 to 65.

Republican voters could choose two candidates for Niles town council, but there is a three-way tie for one of two spots on the general election ballot. Allan Badman was the top vote-getter, with 84 votes. Clarence Edmonds, Joan Jayne and Bernard Juli each received 46 votes. Tamara Severson finished with 44 votes.

Joe McBride holds a three-vote lead, 77 to 74, over Frederick Robinson Jr. in the Republican primary for Throop highway superintendent. In the three-way GOP primary for Victory town council, the top vote-getters were Robin Bartholomew (57) and Mark Southwick (52), but Victoria Wallace finished with 48 votes to force a recount.

Republican voters in Throop and Victory could each pick four people to serve on the Cayuga County Republican Committee.

In Throop, Sarah Delfavero (86), Patricia McBride (76), Frederick Robinson Jr. (74) and Nancy Sullivan (67) received the most votes. But there are three candidates who finished within 20 votes of the fourth-place vote-getter — Paul Ryan (65), Michael Butler (55) and Lydia Patti Ruffini (47). Bruce Ruffini (44 votes) and Edward Ringmacher (43) were the other candidates for the GOP committee seats from Throop.

The race was tighter in Victory, where six candidates for four GOP committee seats finished within 15 votes of each other — Trevor Cady (60), Todd Scruton (53), Patrick Coleman (51), Caleb Iozzio (50), Victoria Wallace (49) and Mary Quimby (45).

The winners of the primary elections will advance to the November general election. For the GOP committee elections, the top four vote-getters will receive spots on the county committee.