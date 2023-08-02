U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has overcome his latest health hurdle and will return to work.

Williams, R-Sennett, announced Wednesday that doctors at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., have cleared him to resume a normal work schedule.

Williams missed votes last week after he was diagnosed with an infection following heart surgery. His office announced he was placed on IV antibiotic treatment that was self-administered in his apartment.

The complication emerged two weeks after Williams, 56, had heart bypass surgery at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse.

Now that he has been cleared by doctors, Williams plans to visit several energy research facilities during the August recess. He will be leading a congressional delegation for tours of nuclear energy facilities and research laboratories, according to his office.

Williams is a member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. He also chairs the energy subcommittee.

"Today's clearance by my medical team allows me to get back to work on behalf of the constituents of central New York and the Mohawk Valley," Williams said. "On this CODEL, I am focused on working with our federal agencies to promote policies that will make energy production in America reliable, responsible, resilient and affordable, and will lead the world in innovation that will transform America's energy supply for generations to come."

Williams represents the 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.