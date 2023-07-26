U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, who had heart surgery two weeks ago, is in a Washington, D.C., hospital due to complications, his office announced Wednesday.

Taylor Weyeneth, Williams' spokesperson, said "a complication has arisen that requires immediate treatment and will prevent the congressman from fulfilling his House duties for the remainder of the week."

Williams, R-Sennett, had heart bypass surgery at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse on July 12. The procedure was performed after he was examined by doctors at Crouse Hospital. He credited the physicians for "avoiding a crisis and ensuring my timely treatment."

Williams missed votes that week, but returned to work on July 17, five days after the surgery.

The House of Representatives is in session this week and two votes were held Tuesday. Williams was present for those votes.

"We fully expect Rep. Williams to continue on his path towards recovery," Weyeneth said, adding that there will be no further comment to respect Williams' privacy and to "(give) him the time necessary to fully heal and resume his full schedule on behalf of the people of central New York and the Mohawk Valley."

Williams, 56, was elected to represent the 22nd Congressional District in 2022. The district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.