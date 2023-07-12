U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams is recovering after having heart bypass surgery on Wednesday.

Meredith Price, senior vice president of acute operations at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse, said in a statement provided by Williams' office that the congressman was transferred to the hospital's cardiovascular institute Tuesday after an examination at Crouse Health.

"This morning, our talented team of surgeons, nurses and support staff performed a robotic heart bypass procedure, and we are pleased to say that it went exceptionally well," Price said. "Congressman Williams is now on the road to recovery in large part because of the minimally invasive treatment methods used by the cardiac surgeons at St. Joseph's which allow for faster healing, less pain and less scarring."

Williams' office added that "more details will be provided in the coming days during the congressman's post-op care."

In a tweet Tuesday, Williams announced that he would miss House votes due to a medical procedure. It is the first time he has missed votes since taking office in January.

"I want to express my thanks to the skillful team at St. Joseph's Hospital for the success of today's procedure," Williams said in a statement. "And similarly I wish to thank the physicians at Crouse Hospital for their care and expertise in avoiding a crisis and ensuring my timely treatment." He added that he will return to work next week.

Williams, a Cayuga County Republican, represents the 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.