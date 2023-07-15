In his first two fundraising quarters as an incumbent, U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has raised more than $1 million as he prepares for his first reelection bid in 2024.

Williams, R-Sennett, will report raising $539,591 in the second quarter, according to preliminary figures provided by his campaign — July quarterly filings must be submitted to the Federal Election Commission by Saturday. He raised $517,567 in the opening quarter of the year.

Entering the third quarter, he has $806,721 cash on hand.

"As the Democratic primary is shaking up to be a battle to see who is most progressive, Congressman Brandon Williams is delivering commonsense wins for central New York and Mohawk Valley families," said Taylor Weyeneth, a spokesman for Williams.

Weyeneth added, "Rep. Williams is committed to delivering wins for the people of NY-22. The progressive-left is targeting our district because the congressman opposes their agenda that results in high taxes, high crime, high energy prices and no jobs."

Williams announced his fundraising haul as a third Democrat, state Sen. John Mannion, entered the 22nd Congressional District race. Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, and Clem Harris, a Utica University professor, are also seeking the Democratic nomination.

While Mannion won't have to file a fundraising report until October, Klee Hood said she raised nearly $320,000 in the second quarter. It is more than the double the amount she raised from individual donors during her first run for Congress in 2022.

But it's Williams who, so far, is outpacing the Democratic field in fundraising. At the halfway point of the year, Williams is on track to raise more than $2 million, a large sum in a non-election year. His predecessor, former U.S. Rep. John Katko, raised $1.8 million in 2021, which was his personal best for a non-election year.

Williams is seeking a second term in a race that's expected to be one of the most closely watched in the country. Democrats view the 22nd district race as a key contest to retaking the House majority, while Republicans need to win races like NY-22 to retain control of the chamber.

House Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC, has already pledged to spend $45 million in New York, including NY-22.

There was a major development this week that will affect the 2024 election. An appellate court in New York ruled that the state's congressional district map must be redrawn. Republicans plan to appeal the case to the state's highest court, the New York Court of Appeals.

For now, though, Williams is running for reelection in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district.