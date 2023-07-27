U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams is receiving treatment for an infection after having heart bypass surgery two weeks ago.

Williams' office announced Wednesday that the central New York congressman would miss votes due to a complication following heart surgery.

Taylor Weyeneth, Williams' spokesperson, told The Citizen Thursday that the complication was "a localized but serious infection that required immediate treatment this week."

"The medical team at George Washington University Hospital placed him on an IV antibiotic treatment, self-administered in his apartment," Weyeneth continued. "This procedure has followed the expected recovery path, even with this slight complication. Rep. Williams is impatient to get back to work."

Williams, R-Sennett, had heart bypass surgery July 12 at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse. The surgery followed an examination by doctors at Crouse Hospital, whom he credited for "avoiding a crisis and ensuring my timely treatment."

The procedure caused Williams to miss votes for the first time since he took office in January. He returned to work on July 17, five days after the surgery.

With the House of Representatives in session this week, Williams was present for two votes before dealing with the infection. Weyeneth said Wednesday that the complication would prevent Williams from fulfilling his House duties, at least for the remainder of this week.

Williams, 56, represents the 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County. He was elected in 2022.