With no opposition in what is, for now, a safe Republican seat, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney raised more than $227,000 in the second quarter of the year.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, received $100,509 from individual donors and $123,500 from PACs and other political committees. She also transferred nearly $3,300 from another campaign account.

After spending $181,892, Tenney has $252,497 in the bank.

Her notable donors include U.S. Rep. Jason Smith's Mr. Southern Missourian in the House PAC, which gave $5,000. Smith, a Republican, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. Tenney is a member of the committee.

The Value in Electing Women PAC, a group founded by former Republican U.S. Rep. Deborah Pryce, donated $5,000. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks' House Conservatives Fund contributed $1,000.

Tenney also received $2,500 from Nucor's PAC — the company has a steel mill in Auburn — and $1,000 from former U.S. Rep. John Faso's New York Renewal PAC.

Tenney's campaign also shared some of its war chest with GOP candidates and groups. Records show a $1,500 donation was made to the New York State Federation of Republican Women. The campaign also gave $500 to the New York State Young Republicans. The group recently presented Tenney with its congressmember of the year award.

Other donations made by Tenney's campaign include $250 to the Wayne County Republican Committee and $250 to Mark Assini, who is running for Monroe County executive.

Tenney does not have an opponent for the 2024 election. As of Monday, no Democrat has filed to run in the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga County and 11 other counties in upstate New York. The district is considered a safe Republican seat because GOP voters outnumber Democrats by a wide margin.

A recent decision by a state appellate court could change the makeup of the district. The court ordered New York's congressional district lines to be redrawn for the 2024 elections. But Republicans are planning to appeal the case to the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court.