The city of Auburn will receive significant help in replacing more than 1,200 ash trees that were lost due to the emerald ash borer invasion over the past decade.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Auburn will get $945,000 of nearly $11 million awarded to central New York to plant new trees. The funding was provided through an urban and community forestry program led by the U.S. Forest Service, an agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program was supported by more than $1 billion from the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

The funding for Auburn will allow the city to plant more than 1,000 trees and manage existing ones. According to Schumer, the new trees will be planted in the city's west end and neighborhoods within the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

The city's ash trees were affected by the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive species that decimated ash trees across upstate New York. Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said in a statement that more than 1,200 trees on city lands were lost due to the emerald ash borer.

Mike Talbot, the city's superintendent of public works, told city councilors Thursday that only 41 ash trees — five on streets and 36 in parks — remain in Auburn.

Quill said the grant announced by Schumer will "allow us to redevelop Auburn's urban forest within our disadvantaged neighborhoods."

Cayuga County will likely receive more funding for trees through the federal program. The Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board was awarded $9 million to support its urban forests initiative. Funds will be distributed to smaller communities in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties with the goal of planting at least 10,000 trees and completing 10 urban forest master plans.

The city of Syracuse also received $1 million for its urban forestry plan. Schumer called U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in support of Syracuse's project, which involves several local organizations, to boost youth education programs and plant thousands of trees.

"Investing in helping green spaces in our neighborhoods grow not only improves quality of life and air quality, it increases property values, decreases temperatures and so much more," Schumer said. "It is how you plant the seeds for a brighter future."