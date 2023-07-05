New York is accepting reservations at seven state parks, including one in Cayuga County, that will be in the path of a total solar eclipse in 2024.

Fair Haven Beach State Park in northern Cayuga County will have 29 cabins and one cottage available from April 4-8. Other state parks with campsites, cabins or cottages available during that time frame include Allegany, Letchworth, Evangola, Four Mile Creek, Golden Hill and Wellesley Island. The sites can be reserved for a minimum two-night stay at ReserveAmerica.com.

The total solar eclipse will occur on April 8 when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. The path of totality will stretch from Texas to the Northeast, including upstate New York. The eclipse is expected to begin after 2 p.m. in western New York before being visible in other parts of the state. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, the sites within the path of totality could experience darkness for up to four minutes.

State officials expect that the eclipse will attract tourists to upstate New York. Most of the state parks that will have campsites, cabins or cottages available for the eclipse typically do not open for camping until May.

"Next year, New Yorkers and visitors alike will have the opportunity to witness an extraordinary, celestial show in our state as the solar eclipse passes over the heart of western New York, the Finger Lakes and the Adirondacks in 2024," Hochul said. "Our state parks will open campground accommodations early, prior to the traditional camping season, to ensure people can see this amazing display in one of New York's beautiful natural settings."

One reason that the seven state parks will be open for guests is the rarity of this event. It will be 20 years, in August 2044, when the next total solar eclipse is visible from the contiguous United States.