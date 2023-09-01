U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is taking a page out of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's playbook with the completion of her 62-county tour.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., capped off her statewide swing with a stop at the New York State Fair Thursday.

"Visiting every one of New York state's 62 counties is important to understanding the issues facing our communities," she said. "From small business owners in New York City to farmers across upstate to families in every community focused on health care, jobs and education, New Yorkers face many challenges and meeting with them face to face helps me be a better senator."

Gillibrand has embarked on a 62-county tour in the past, but it's not an annual tradition for her like it is Schumer. Since Schumer, D-N.Y., was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998, he has visited the 62 counties every year. His statewide tour is in its 25th year.

After Gillibrand was appointed U.S. senator in 2009, she visited every county. She has repeated that feat over the years. She was elected to a full six-year term as senator in 2012, and won reelection in 2018.

She has already announced she will seek reelection in 2024.

Cayuga County was one of the last stops on Gillibrand's most recent statewide tour. She visited Auburn Community Hospital to highlight $2 million in federal funding for the hospital's cancer center.

It was Gillibrand's first public appearance in Cayuga County in six years. In 2017, she visited the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.