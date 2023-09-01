Over the last 14 years, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has made several stops in Cayuga County.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., recently announced she has completed a statewide tour of New York's 62 counties, including Cayuga.

Since being appointed one of New York's two U.S. senators in 2009, Gillibrand has visited Cayuga County seven times. Her swings through the area include a couple of stops at the Harriet Tubman Home — now a national park — and a few press conferences to highlight bills she authored in the Senate.

The Citizen compiled a timeline of Gillibrand's visits to Cayuga County over the years.

2009: Seven months after being appointed U.S. senator, Gillibrand made her first visit to Cayuga County. She held a roundtable discussion with business leaders and public officials at Cayuga Community College in Auburn.

2011: Gillibrand visited the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn as she pushed for passage of legislation to establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. She joined Karen Hill, president and CEO of Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., and Tubman Home supporters for a tour.

2012: At Auburn Public Theater, Gillibrand heard from local leaders about plans for downtown revitalization and economic development.

2013: Gillibrand joined then-U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei for a press conference at Emerson Park in Owasco to unveil legislation that would prevent the spread of invasive species. Specifically, the bill sought to make it easier to add animals to the invasive species list.

2014: Gillibrand held a press conference at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn to announce legislation that would boost summer meal programs for children.

2017: Four months after its formal designation, Gillibrand visited the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. She was a leading advocate of the legislation to establish the Tubman national park in Cayuga County. The bill was signed in December 2014 and the Department of the Interior formally established the park in January 2017.

2023: As part of her latest 62-county tour, Gillibrand toured the future site of Auburn Community Hospital's cancer center. She helped secure $2 million for the hospital to buy equipment for the new facility.