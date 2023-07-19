Cazenovia College in Madison County closed at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, but a new use has been identified for the campus.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that the shuttered college has been selected as the site for the New York State Police's basic school auxiliary academy. The state will lease space at the college for 275 recruits and 115 instructors.

The first basic school class at Cazenovia College will begin in October.

"With this additional auxiliary academy at Cazenovia College, we can help ensure that the New York State Police is fully staffed with highly trained women and men to keep New Yorkers safe — a top priority for my administration," Hochul said. "This expansion will also create opportunities for more candidates, which will support the state police's mission to diversify and grow its ranks."

The New York State Police Academy usually holds basic school sessions in Albany, but an auxiliary academy was sought as the agency seeks to expand its ranks. The 2023-24 state budget included more than $66 million for two more state police basic school classes.

The most recent basic school class had 238 members, increasing the trooper ranks to 4,781.

"This auxiliary academy is vital to our efforts in growing our ranks and training the most qualified candidates possible to protect the people of New York state," said Steven Nigrelli, acting state police superintendent. "We have traveled across the state over the last seven months, and explored multiple locations, and we feel Cazenovia College campus provides a central location within New York and is best suited to meet the needs of our basic school training."

Applications for the state trooper entrance exam opened on July 1. The exam, which is administered online, can be taken through Oct. 1.

To take the state trooper entrance exam, you must be a U.S. citizen ages 20-34 and have a high school diploma or equivalent. The starting salary for a trooper is $59,612. After one year, the salary increases to $84,331.

With the additional basic school classes, the state police plans to increase the number of community stabilizations from 16 to 25 statewide. More troopers will also participate in federal and local task forces, according to Hochul's office.