House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has named U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney to serve on the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group.

The coalition "provides a forum for exchanges between Canadian and American legislators," according to its website. Members of Congress and Parliament are part of the group.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, represents the 24th Congressional District, which stretches from western New York to the North Country. The district shares a border with Canada.

"Canada and the United States are interconnected through shared values, economic ties and commitment to democratic principles," Tenney said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow members to address key issues impacting our bilateral relationship, including trade, security, environmental concerns and cultural exchange. I remain committed to fostering an open dialogue, collaboration and cooperation with our Canadian counterparts."

McCarthy highlighted Tenney's work in support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade accord between the three North American countries, and she is also a member of the Northern Border Security Caucus.

"I have no doubt that Claudia's principled leadership and experience will be invaluable in further strengthening the relationship between the United States and Canada," McCarthy said.

Five other House Republicans were appointed to the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group, including Buffalo-area U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy.