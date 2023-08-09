Six years ago, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney voted to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that lowered income tax rates for individuals and small businesses.

Now, as a key plank of her tax plan that was unveiled Tuesday, Tenney, R-Canandaigua, endorsed legislation to make these tax cuts, which were signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, permanent.

Tenney has cosponsored the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Permanency Act, a bill that would keep the tax cuts for individual filers and small businesses in place. These cuts have an expiration date — they are due to sunset at the end of 2025 — so Republican lawmakers, including Tenney, are pushing to make them permanent.

Other bills supported by Tenney include the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, legislation to make the 20% pass-through small business tax deduction permanent that was also part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. She also supports ending the estate tax, which critics refer to as the "death tax," which she says affects family businesses and farms.

Tenney dubbed her series of proposals as the "America First Tax Plan."

"Since I was elected to public office, my mission has always been to put New York taxpayers first," Tenney said. "For America to remain competitive and free, our nation needs a straightforward tax code that encourages work, allows Americans to keep more of their earnings and establishes competitive races for employers."

As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Tenney said she is "leading tax policies that are pro-growth and pro-worker, while working to ensure that our nation's tax laws are carried out in a fair manner."

Tenney's tax plan also includes making the new markets tax credit permanent and increasing the tax credit, from 20% to 30%, for historic rehabilitation projects.

She has sponsored legislation that would direct the comptroller general to audit the funding provided in the five COVID-19 relief bills. She also supports a bill that aims to prevent the Internal Revenue Service from auditing families and small businesses.

Tenney encouraged constituents to share their views by calling her office at (202) 225-3665 or by commenting on her website, tenney.house.gov.

Tenney represents the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County.