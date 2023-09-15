SENNETT — At the first Cayuga Strong/Back the Blue rally after state Assemblyman Gary Finch passed away, the Cayuga County Republican Committee presented an award bearing his name to three longtime public servants.

Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould and Cherl Heary received the inaugural Gary Finch Award. The award is given to individuals who possess certain qualities, including accountability, commitment to public service, dedication, integrity and leadership.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay presented the award to Heary, a former chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee and retired county elections commissioner.

Barclay, who represents towns in northern Cayuga County, has known Heary for his entire political career. He highlighted parts of Heary's resume, including her service as elections commissioner — a post she held for 18 years until her retirement at the end of 2022 — and 15 years as local GOP chair.

"Very much like Gary Finch, Cherl is a tremendous public servant," Barclay said. "She deserves to be recognized."

Heary spoke briefly about her award, saying she didn't deserve the recognition.

"I do it because I love to do it," she told the crowd at Owen Orchards, where the rally was held. "I love the Cayuga County Republican Party."

Heary then transitioned from awardee to presenter. She introduced Dwyer, whom she said is one of her best friends. Dwyer ran for county clerk in 2003 and won, defeating two men in the general election to become the county's first female clerk.

Before her two decades as county clerk, Dwyer was a secretary for former Auburn Mayor Guy Cosentino and an aide to two members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Sherwood Boehlert and Jim Walsh.

As clerk, Heary said Dwyer made many changes to the office, including moving records online and using social media to communicate with the public.

In her acceptance speech, Dwyer thanked her family, the Cayuga County Women's Republican Club and Heary. She also showed her appreciation for members of the GOP committee.

"You can't run for office if you don't make friends with them, if you don't help them," Dwyer said. "They help you back."

Gould could not attend the rally to receive his award. Before being elected to the county Legislature in 2021, he served as county sheriff and had a long career in law enforcement. Like Dwyer, he is retiring at the end of this year.

The presentation of the award gave local Republicans another chance to remember Finch, who died in May.

Finch was a local businessman — he owned Brew-Finch Funeral Homes — and served in local government, first as a member of the village of Aurora's board of trustees and then as mayor.

He was also active in the local Republican Party and served as chair of the county committee.

Barclay used three words — honorable, humble and humorous — to describe Finch.

"He was a great advocate in Albany, he was a tremendous fighter for the county of Cayuga, the city of Auburn and central New York, and we should always be thankful for his great leadership," Barclay said.