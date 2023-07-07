Related to this story

Junius Ponds Service Area Open

Junius Ponds Service Area Open

The new Junius Ponds Service Area (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324) in Phelps, NY opened to the public on Oct. 6, 2022. The location is the th…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sea Lions Are Biting People in California Due to Algae-Related Neurotoxin