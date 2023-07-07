With the reopening of two New York State Thruway service areas, two rest stops have closed for construction.

The Thruway Authority announced that the Guilderland Service Area (between exits 25 and 24) on Interstate 90 east and the Ulster Service (between exits 20 and 19) on I-87 south are closed. Fuel services remain available for motorists, but restaurants and restrooms are not open.

Before the July 4 holiday, two rest stops — the Clarence and New Baltimore service areas — reopened. The facilities had been closed for nearly two years as part of a $450 million project to reconstruct or renovate the Thruway's 27 service areas.

The reconstruction of the service areas is led by Empire State Thruway Partners, a private entity formed by Applegreen, an Ireland-based company. No tax or toll dollars are being used to fund the project.

Once it is rebuilt, the Guilderland Service Area will cover 5,742 square feet and feature Burger King and Starbucks. An Applegreen Market Store will be on site. The projected opening date for the rest stop is to be determined, according to the Thruway Authority.

The Ulster Service Area will be larger — 14,654 square feet — with three restaurants: Panda Express, Popeyes and Starbucks. An Applegreen convenience store will be located within the rest stop. The projected opening date is the third quarter of 2024.

Guilderland and Ulster are among nine rest stops that are closed for construction throughout the Thruway system — the others are Oneida, Pembroke, Port Byron, Ramapo, Schuyler, Seneca and Warners.

Nine service areas have reopened since the construction project began in 2021.