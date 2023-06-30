Two more New York State Thruway rest stops have reopened after being closed for construction since July 2021.

The Clarence Service Area along Interstate 90 west and New Baltimore Service Area along I-87 are open to motorists ahead of the July 4 holiday. Both rest stops were rebuilt as part of a $450 million project led by Empire State Thruway Partners, an entity led by Ireland-based Applegreen. No state tax or toll dollars are being used to fund the project.

Clarence Service Area, which is located between exits 48A and 49, is 14,654 square feet and the first rest stop with new amenities for truck drivers, including a separate entrance, laundry facilities, a lounge, lockers, restrooms and showers. The service area has three restaurants — Burger King, Dunkin' and Popeyes — along with an Applegreen convenience store. Taste NY food and drink products are also available on site.

Amenities for travelers include a dog walking area, farm market space, outdoor seating and a private nursing area. A digital tourism kiosk and four level 3 high speed electric vehicle chargers will be available soon.

New Baltimore Service Area is one of the busiest Thruway rest stops. It is located near Albany and accessible from I-87 north and south. At 20,145 square feet, it is among the largest service areas.

Two restaurants — Shake Shack and Starbucks — are now open. Two more — Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread — will open soon. The rest stop also has an Applegreen convenience store and Taste NY food and drink products.

Similar amenities are available at New Baltimore, including a dog walking area, farm market space, outdoor seating and a private nursing area. More amenities are coming. There will be six level 3 high speed electric vehicle chargers, a climate-controlled pet enclosure, playground area and a digital tourism kiosk.

One-third of the Thruway's 27 rest stops have now been rebuilt since the project began in July 2021. That year, the Thruway Authority closed 10 rest stops for reconstruction. In addition to Clarence and New Baltimore, Ardsley, Chittenango, Clifton Springs, Indian Castle, Iroquois, Junius Ponds and Plattekill have reopened.

Pembroke Service Area is the lone rest stop that has yet to reopen since its closure two summers ago. It is projected to open in the third quarter this year, according to the Thruway Authority.

Six other rest stops — Oneida, Port Byron, Ramapo, Schuyler, Seneca and Warners — are closed for construction. The service areas were closed after new rest stops reopened to the public.