A union representing workers in the automobile industry has endorsed candidates for Auburn mayor and Cayuga County clerk.

United Auto Workers Region 9 is supporting Jimmy Giannettino, a Democratic candidate for Auburn mayor, and Brian Scanlan, who has been backed by Democrats to run for county clerk.

The union represents more than 4,000 members in upstate New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The candidates had to complete a questionnaire and interviewed with the union on Aug. 9.

The endorsements were announced before Labor Day.

"I think it is fitting that this endorsement comes as we are about to celebrate Labor Day weekend, and recognize the social and economic achievements, along with the sacrifices, of the American workforce," Giannettino said.

Scanlan added, "I am very humbled and pleased to receive the endorsement and support from this group of such hardworking and dedicated people."

Giannettino is running to succeed longtime Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, who announced last year that he would not run for a fifth term. Quill was first elected in 2007.

The race for mayor pits Giannettino, who has served two terms as a member of the Auburn City Council, against Tim Lattimore, a Republican. Lattimore is a former mayor — he served one term, from 2004 through 2007 — and Cayuga County legislator.

There is a three-way race for county clerk after Sue Dwyer, the longtime clerk, announced she would not seek reelection this year. Scanlan, a retired Auburn firefighter, has the Democratic endorsement. His opponents are Kristine Lytle, a Conservative who is a supervisor at the local Department of Motor Vehicles, and Chris Petrus, a Republican county legislator.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.