AUBURN — After winning reelection in 2022, state Sen. Rachel May pledged to have a presence in Cayuga County.

With the opening of an office in the city of Auburn, that pledge has been fulfilled.

May's office is located at Metcalf Plaza, 144 Genesee St. The building is owned by East Hill Medical Center.

The office, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, is staffed by Aileen McNabb-Coleman, a Cayuga County legislator who works as May's local liaison.

A grand opening was held Tuesday with several local elected officials in attendance. May, D-Syracuse, spoke at the event and mingled with visitors. She told The Citizen having a district office in Auburn sends the message that "we really care about Cayuga County."

"The distances are large. I can't be out here all the time, so having (McNabb-Coleman) working here and having her to be available for people to drop in and talk about issues they have, that's really important, too," May said.

May, who was first elected in 2018, previously represented a district that included all of Madison County and parts of Onondaga and Oneida counties.

In 2022, the district maps were redrawn and she was placed in the 48th Senate District, which includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.

May won reelection in a three-way race against Republican Julie Abbott, an Onondaga County legislator, and Conservative candidate Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney.

Before May was sworn in for a third term, she told The Citizen that she would hire a Cayuga County liaison and have an office in the county. McNabb-Coleman joined her staff in February and the office opened this summer.

May's main district office is in the state office building in Syracuse. She also has an Albany office. With her Cayuga County office, she thinks it will make it easier for 48th district residents, even those in western Onondaga County, to contact and meet with her staff.

"I feel being accessible to my constituents is the number one job," she said.