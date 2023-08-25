Assemblywoman Sarah Clark was an aide to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand when the idea to designate the Finger Lakes region as a national heritage area was born.

Clark, who attended Gillibrand's event in Romulus announcing the introduction of a bill to establish the Finger Lakes National Heritage Area, recalled meeting with stakeholders from across the Finger Lakes region. The purpose of those meetings was to determine how to "create a community-led, stakeholder-led umbrella organization," she said.

The product was a bill sponsored by Gillibrand requiring the National Park Service to conduct a feasibility study. After the legislation was signed into law in 2019, the agency began working on the study.

COVID-19 disrupted that work, but the National Park Service issued its final report in July. The agency concluded the Finger Lakes region meets the criteria for a national heritage area designation. The criteria included "an assemblage of natural, historic and cultural resources" and a territory that "reflects traditions, customs, beliefs and folklife that are a valuable part of the national story."

What is a national heritage area?

President Ronald Reagan signed the law that created the Illinois and Michigan Canal National Heritage Area in 1984. This was the first of 62 national heritage areas, including four — Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, Maurice Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area and Niagara Falls National Heritage Area — in New York.

A national heritage area, Gillibrand explained, is a "lived-in landscape." It differs from a national park, where land is usually acquired and a site is operated by the National Park Service.

"They promote public-private partnerships to leverage funds to secure sustainable long-term economic, environmental and educational support," Gillibrand said.

The designation would not affect businesses and farms in the region. One of the main objectives of a national heritage area is to boost tourism.

Fourteen counties would be part of the national heritage area — Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Livingston, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates.

Karen Kuhl, Cayuga County's tourism director, told The Citizen that a national heritage area designation "is of significant importance for the entire Finger Lakes region, including Cayuga County and all our assets."

"Being granted the official designation of national heritage area is an essential next step in our mission to preserve the Finger Lakes' history and natural habitat," she said.

Management entity

When the National Park Service conducted its study, a management entity — a group that would oversee the national heritage area — was identified.

The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, which is based in Penn Yan, was founded in 1919. The organization's mission, according to its website, is to "lead tourism economic growth and development through exemplary promotion of the Finger Lakes region as a world class destination."

Meghan Lawton, president and CEO of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, is excited about the potential national heritage area designation.

"We're already a strong destination for the tourist market," she told The Citizen. "We're a strong destination for business, for conservation, all of those items. This will continue to elevate the region."

If Congress approves Gillibrand's bill and it's signed into law, Lawton explained that the alliance will have three years to develop its management plan for then national heritage area. Management entities typically have 15-year terms to oversee national heritage areas.

The planning process will answer some questions about the national heritage area, including the organization's structure and whether to build a visitor center. But that has to wait until the bill becomes law.

Gillibrand

In May, an environmental group, Seneca Lake Guardian, questioned Gillibrand's commitment to the region, in part, because the Finger Lakes was not yet a national heritage area.

The criticism omitted a key fact — that the National Park Service had not completed the feasibility study. Up to that point, Gillibrand had done her part. She introduced the bill to commission the study and ushered it through Congress. She was, like everyone else involved in the process, awaiting the final study to take the next step.

When the study was released in July, she told The Citizen that she would sponsor a bill to formally establish the Finger Lakes National Heritage Area.

"I look forward to continuing the work with the National Park Service, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance and other local leaders to get this done and help draw visitors to this world-class destination and highlight the breathtaking beauty and natural resources of the Finger Lakes region," she said.

On Aug. 14, at Buttonwood Grove Winery in Seneca County, Gillibrand announced she would introduce the bill when the U.S. Senate returns in September.

"Because of the clear importance of the Finger Lakes region in our state, I have been working since 2015 to designate it as a national heritage area," she said. "This designation would help protect and conserve the region's cultural, historic and natural resources, and it would help boost tourism while bringing more funding and support for heritage conservation and economic development."

Gillibrand called the process "a long and arduous fight," but added she is "grateful that we are very close to the finish line."

What's next?

Few bills move quickly through Congress. It took four years for Gillibrand's bill to study the Finger Lakes national heritage area designation to be signed into law.

Gillibrand is hopeful, though, that it won't take as long this time. She wants this bill to be approved in the current Congress, which runs through 2024.

To achieve that goal, she is working to build a bipartisan coalition for the national heritage area legislation. When she introduced the study bill, former U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican, carried it in the House.

"We had bipartisan support last time, so I'm hopeful we will have bipartisan support again," Gillibrand said.

A bipartisan effort will be critical to the bill's success. While Gillibrand is part of the Senate Democratic majority, Republicans control the House. The counties that would be part of the national heritage area are mostly represented by Republican members of Congress.

One way to expedite the process would be to attach the bill to a larger legislative package. That's how the study bill became law. The measure was included in a natural resources bill that Congress approved and former President Donald Trump signed in 2019.

