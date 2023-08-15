You won't find too many people who agree with Karen Kuhl that COVID-19 was, as she said at a recent Cayuga County Legislature Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting, "very good for us."

But Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, was speaking about the local tourism industry and the county's ability to attract visitors, despite a global pandemic.

After a brief dip early in the pandemic, Cayuga County's occupancy rates began to recover in late 2020 and were higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

"COVID identified us as a good, safe, open destination," Kuhl said.

With tourists continuing to visit Cayuga County, hotels are doing great, according to Kuhl. But there is a demand for more lodging.

That's why the county tourism office commissioned a study to explore potential sites for a new hotel. REVPAR International, a hospitality advisory firm, sent representatives to the county in June and reviewed five locations for hotel development. Three are near Emerson Park and Owasco Lake, including county-owned properties on White Bridge Road near the traffic circle and East Lake Road behind the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.

The study also considered a property where Sean Lattimore, owner of Springside Inn, planned to build a boutique hotel seven years ago. It was one of the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council's priority projects and the state awarded nearly $1.2 million to support its construction. But Lattimore did not proceed with the project.

REVPAR's draft study included two locations outside of the Auburn area — McDonald Point in Union Springs and Colloca Estate in Fair Haven.

Kuhl explained that REVPAR considered several factors, including proximity to amenities, distance to airports, parking and visibility. Each site received a score, with the White Bridge Road location (89.5) edging East Lake Road (89) for the top mark.

With the White Bridge Road site receiving the highest score, Kuhl said that REVPAR will continue with an in-depth feasibility study focusing on that location. The study, which should be completed within the next four weeks, will include details for potential hotel developers, including costs, financing and market constraints, and an economic impact analysis.

It is not the first time that the county-owned property on White Bridge Road has been identified as a potential site for a hotel. Steve Lynch, director of the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, said the county's master plan released in 2015 proposed the property for hotel development. No action was taken, he continued, because of Lattimore's plans to build a hotel on Sand Beach Road.

"These are just studies to say, could something happen here?" Lynch said. "Nobody is obligated to do anything... We thought it was very good to have this study done so we can see what is the economics and do they make sense for this type of location so that it can even be considered in the first place."

David Gould, chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature, endorsed the idea of building a hotel near Owasco Lake.

"We've needed a hotel up there for years, decades," he said. "I think it's a great study and I hope it continues."

Cayuga County Legislator Jim Basile, who represents the village of Fair Haven and town of Sterling, questioned why the Colloca Estate, a privately-owned business, won't be included in the final feasibility study. Kuhl responded that it was a "financial decision" because her agency could only afford an in-depth study of one site.

Once the study is finalized, Kuhl explained that the process of attracting a hotel developer will involve other agencies, namely the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, and the county.

There is a lack of lodging options near Owasco Lake. Springside Inn has seven rooms. Some rentals are available, but the nearest hotels are in the city of Auburn.

Other Finger Lakes communities have hotels or motels on or near the water. Inns of Aurora, for example, overlooks Cayuga Lake. Two cities in the Finger Lakes region, Canandaigua and Geneva, have hotels on the waterfront.