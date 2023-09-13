The lone Democratic judicial candidate in a state Supreme Court district that extends from Rochester to Auburn is a Long Island attorney who, until early July, was running for a town supervisor seat in Suffolk County.

Margot Garant has been nominated by Democrats to run for state Supreme Court judge in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

Garant won't be campaigning for the judgeship, though. The nomination helped Democrats in the town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County, replace her on the ballot.

Earlier this year, Garant announced she would run for Brookhaven supervisor. She had served as mayor of Port Jefferson, a village within the town, for 14 years and decided to seek higher office. She filed petitions to appear on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.

But on July 1, Garant said she would withdraw from the race for town supervisor. Newsday reported she had a stroke that required a brief hospitalization.

"As some of you may know, I have been dealing with a health issue that requires me to take some time off from my public duties and focus on my recovery," Garant wrote on her campaign Facebook page.

Because Garant withdrew from the race three months after the deadline to file petitions, Democrats had to find a way to remove her from the ballot in Brookhaven.

Enter the 7th Judicial District.

One option for replacing a candidate on the ballot is to nominate them for a judgeship. Because Garant is an attorney — she has a practice in Port Jefferson — and is a New York resident, she meets the eligibility requirements for a state Supreme Court judge.

Democrats in the 7th district quietly nominated Garant for state Supreme Court, even though she lives more than 300 miles away from the district's easternmost point. The move allowed Lillian Clayman to replace Garant on the ballot as the Democratic nominee for Brookhaven supervisor.

There are two state Supreme Court judge seats on the ballot in the 7th district, one of which was created by the state Legislature. The other is held by Judge Alex Renzi, who is seeking a second 14-year term. Renzi has the Republican and Conservative party lines.

Joe Waldorf, the principal court attorney for Judge William Taylor, the administrative judge of the 7th district, is the other Republican and Conservative nominee. He is a former assistant district attorney in Monroe County.

Election Day is Nov. 7.