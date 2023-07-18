Despite not being in Washington for votes on the annual defense bill, U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams had an amendment that was included in the final legislation.

Williams, R-Sennett, authored an amendment that would prohibit federal funding of research in China. The House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act by a 219-210 vote on Friday.

"China is our primary adversary, and we must stop funding their research activities," Williams said in a statement. "With growing tension between our country and the communist Chinese regime, there are no good reasons to support funding these research initiatives or cooperative agreements."

Williams added that the passage of his amendment "is a huge win for American taxpayers." He believes federal funding should focus on domestic concerns, such as addressing high energy prices, crime and inflation.

With the House passing its version of the NDAA, the Senate will vote on its legislation. A conference committee will sort out the differences between the two houses, then Congress will pass the final bill and it will be sent to President Joe Biden.

When the House voted on the NDAA last week, Williams was unable to vote due to a medical procedure. He had heart surgery on Wednesday. It is the first time he has missed votes since taking office in January.

Williams returned to work on Monday.