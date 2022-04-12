$1.25M projects begin to improve Fair Haven boat ramp, park

Crews are beginning to work on two flood resiliency projects that will improve a boat launch and park in the village of Fair Haven.

The projects are backed by the state Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, a $300 million program to help communities along Lake Ontario that have been affected by flooding over the last five years.

The latest projects in northern Cayuga County include upgrades to the King Street boat ramp, one of the main boat launches on the west side of Little Sodus Bay. The state has committed $1 million for the project, which will include raising the existing retaining walls, replacing the boat ramp slabs and installing guardrails along the top of the retaining walls.

Cottage Street Public Park will also benefit from the state's investment. A $250,000 project will repair the boat ramp at the park, raise the existing retaining walls and add a guardrail on top of the walls. The wooden dock at the park will be replaced with a floating dock and the asphalt drive to the launch will be repaired.

"These new projects, Cottage Street Public Park and King Street Boat Ramp, will help ensure that the village's ramp and docking areas remain usable during high and low water levels, maintaining public access to Little Sodus Bay in support of the local tourist economy which is developing into a must-go destination point of the region," said Robert Rodriguez, New York's secretary of state.

Cayuga County leaders welcomed the new projects. Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile, who also serves as a Cayuga County legislator representing the village and town of Sterling, said once the projects are completed, it will ensure the village is able to keep the boat launches open and accessible.

"The village of Fair Haven is a popular tourist destination, and through the REDI, we are working hand in hand with New York state to ensure that this remains true, even when dealing with the high-water fluctuations along Lake Ontario," Basile said.

