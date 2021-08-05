$10,000 land agreement approved by Auburn City Council

Ryan Coe, the president of RJC, which is involved in real estate, and CEO of RYCOE Enterprises Inc., a landscaping company, declined to comment.

The agreement details that RJC will be "obligated to improve the Property with a commercial facility, being approximately 60 feet x 200 feet," with preliminary plans including a floor plan, front elevation and a cross section. The construction for the facility has to be initiated within three months of the deal's closing date. If construction doesn't start by the closing date, the agreement said, the land will revert back to the city.

The contract also includes some contingencies to be met or waived during the six-month period after the sale's closing. Those include submitting a site plan "which will include the construction of buildings for the housing of offices and other storage for the Buyer’s machines, vehicles, materials and supplies," and securing government and utility company approvals.