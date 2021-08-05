$10,000 land agreement approved by Auburn City Council

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved an agreement to sell about 11 acres of land to a development company at its meeting Thursday night.
RJC Development Inc. is buying 11.22 acres of vacant commercial property owned by the city on John Walsh Boulevard for $10,000.
The real estate purchase agreement, available on the city's website, said RJC plans to develop the property as the company's corporate headquarters. The agreement also noted RJC and its affiliates are "in the business of commercial and residential site work, landscaping, construction, snowplowing and general yard maintenance."
According to Cayuga County property records, Auburn's property at John Walsh Boulevard, a parcel adjacent to Walmart that it obtained via tax foreclosure in 2019, is currently assessed at $215,000, with a full market value of $226,316.
The resolution for the sale noted that the city hasn't received any other offers for the land and "understands that the owner of the adjacent parcel has no interest" in it.
Ryan Coe, the president of RJC, which is involved in real estate, and CEO of RYCOE Enterprises Inc., a landscaping company, declined to comment.
The agreement details that RJC will be "obligated to improve the Property with a commercial facility, being approximately 60 feet x 200 feet," with preliminary plans including a floor plan, front elevation and a cross section. The construction for the facility has to be initiated within three months of the deal's closing date. If construction doesn't start by the closing date, the agreement said, the land will revert back to the city.
The contract also includes some contingencies to be met or waived during the six-month period after the sale's closing. Those include submitting a site plan "which will include the construction of buildings for the housing of offices and other storage for the Buyer’s machines, vehicles, materials and supplies," and securing government and utility company approvals.
Other contingencies include obtaining permits for all construction and signage, determining that flood plan and drainage conditions are acceptable, coming to a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the Auburn Industrial Development Authority for a term of at least 10 years and determine if the properly is zoned properly for its intended use, "with no unacceptable conditions or restrictions; if the Property is not properly zoned, Buyer shall make timely application and shall use commercially reasonable efforts to obtain rezoning of the Property or a use variance for the Property."
City Manager Jeff Dygert explained after the meeting why the city is selling the property for considerably less than it is worth, saying it considered the investment involved in RJC taking over the property. Dygert added he believes there is set to be an approximately $300,000 investment for the improvements on the land and a construction of a building, which he believes will have a positive impact.
"When we own it as a city we don't generate any revenue off of it at all. It's a liability for us," he said. "So when it's in private hands, they're going to pay taxes on it, school taxes, county taxes, city taxes by the time they go through with their improvements."
