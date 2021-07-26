10 NY Thruway rest stops to close this week for first phase of $450M project

The signs for the Clifton Springs service area off Interstate 90 are bare. Some of the restaurants at the rest stop have already closed.
Clifton Springs is one of 10 service areas along the New York State Thruway that will close Thursday — the first step in a $450 million project to reconstruct or upgrade the rest stops. New restaurants, including Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack, will be added at select sites. There will be new amenities for travelers, including lounges and fitness facilities for truck drivers.
The Thruway Authority announced in early July that work would begin at the 10 service areas. In addition to Clifton Springs, the Chittenango, Clarence, Indian Castle, Iroquois, Junius Ponds and Pembroke rest stops will close Thursday. Three service areas off Interstate 87 — Ardsley, New Baltimore and Plattekill — will also be part of the project's initial phase.
The improvements could make the service areas more attractive to motorists, but there will be some temporary headaches during the multi-year project. The Thruway Authority has said that consecutive rest stops won't be closed in the same direction. On the westbound I-90 in central New York, the Chittenango and Junius Ponds service areas will be closed. But the Warners service area, which is 26 miles west of Chittenango and 32 miles east of Junius Ponds, will remain open.
Fuel services will be available at all service areas, even those that are closed for construction. There will be no restrooms available at the closed rest stops.
"Highway signs will be used to alert motorists ahead of service areas. For example, 'last bathrooms for XX miles,'" said Jon Dougherty, a Thruway Authority spokesperson. "To ensure continuity of services to Thruway customers during construction, no two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time. All of our service areas are generally 20-30 miles apart, so it's not terribly long before the next available services on the Thruway."
Empire State Thruway Partners, a company operated by Ireland-based Applegreen Limited, was awarded a 33-year contract to rebuild 23 of the 27 service areas and make upgrades to four others. A public-private partnership will fund the project. No state tax or toll revenue will be used.
The reconstruction of the rest stops will occur over the next three years. In 2022, six service areas — Oneida, Pattersonville, Scottsville and Seneca on I-90 and Sloatsburg and Ulster on I-87 — will close. Work at 11 rest stops will begin in 2023.
New restaurants will open at the service areas, including Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Panera, Popeyes and Shake Shack. Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks will continue to operate locations inside select rest stops. Burger King will remain a part of the restaurant lineup.
The Thruway Authority will release more information about the restaurants, including service area-specific details, at a later date.
There will be changes outside of the facilities, too. Service areas will have more outdoor seating, Taste NY farm markets, play spaces for children, pet-friendly areas and charging stations for motorists with electric vehicles.
"This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry," Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said.
