10 NY Thruway rest stops to close this week for first phase of $450M project

Fuel services will be available at all service areas, even those that are closed for construction. There will be no restrooms available at the closed rest stops.

"Highway signs will be used to alert motorists ahead of service areas. For example, 'last bathrooms for XX miles,'" said Jon Dougherty, a Thruway Authority spokesperson. "To ensure continuity of services to Thruway customers during construction, no two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time. All of our service areas are generally 20-30 miles apart, so it's not terribly long before the next available services on the Thruway."

Empire State Thruway Partners, a company operated by Ireland-based Applegreen Limited, was awarded a 33-year contract to rebuild 23 of the 27 service areas and make upgrades to four others. A public-private partnership will fund the project. No state tax or toll revenue will be used.

The reconstruction of the rest stops will occur over the next three years. In 2022, six service areas — Oneida, Pattersonville, Scottsville and Seneca on I-90 and Sloatsburg and Ulster on I-87 — will close. Work at 11 rest stops will begin in 2023.