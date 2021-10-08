$100K race: Money flowing in as Budelmann, Susman vie for Cayuga County surrogate judge

The race for Cayuga County Surrogate Court is the most expensive local campaign this year — and it's not close.
The two candidates for surrogate judge, Jon Budelmann and Ben Susman, have raised nearly $108,000 since launching their campaigns earlier this year. Susman, who is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, had the early financial advantage when he reported receipts totaling $40,331 in July. Budelmann, the Cayuga County district attorney who will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines, raised $11,579.
But according to the campaigns' 32-day pre-election filings, Budelmann has closed the gap. He raised $37,501 in three months. He received support from current and former elected officials, including $500 from former state Assemblyman Gary Finch and $250 from state Sen. Peter Oberacker. Two unions, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association and New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82, also gave to his campaign. NYSCOPBA donated $800, while Council 82 chipped in $400.
Susman raised $18,522 since July, but he outspent Budelmann. His campaign reported expenses totaling $34,272 — over $8,000 more than Budelmann's $25,850 in expenses. Both campaigns have largely spent money on advertising, fundraisers and printing costs.
The notable donors to Susman's campaign include himself. He gave $1,500 to support his bid for surrogate court judge. He also received $430 from Norm Chirco, a Cayuga County attorney.
The money flowing in suggests that the county-wide race is competitive. The amounts raised by the candidates surpass the fundraising totals in other county races.
The Citizen's review of campaign finance records found 13 candidates — four for Auburn City Council and nine for Cayuga County Legislature — who filed 32-day pre-election fundraising reports. Combined, the candidates raised $28,774 in three months. Budelmann raised more on his own.
Budelmann and Susman are vying for an open seat. Cayuga County Judge Mark Fandrich announced in January that he would not seek another 10-year term this year.
As Cayuga County district attorney, Budelmann has won county-wide races — he secured a fourth term as the county's chief prosecutor in 2019. He also has an enrollment advantage on his side. There are 17,614 active GOP voters and 15,176 Democrats, according to the state Board of Elections.
But Susman, a local attorney, has sought to highlight his experience while campaigning for the seat. On his website, he notes that a vast majority of the cases handled by the surrogate court are civil, not criminal. While Susman's practice does focus on criminal defense cases, he also handles family law and other civil matters.
Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 23 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.