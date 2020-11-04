11,000 miles and 64,000 votes later, Peter Oberacker is NY state senator-elect

"It's impressive, and what I mean by impressive is the realization sets in of how much responsibility goes along with this odyssey that you started and the legacy that Jim Seward has put out there," he said. "I'm not taking that in the least bit lightly."

In his first day as senator-elect — he will officially become a state lawmaker in January — Oberacker said he had a conference call with his future staffers. Before the election, he asked Seward's team if they would stay on if he was elected. They agreed to remain in their roles when Oberacker takes office in January.

From now until he is sworn in, Oberacker will be briefed every Friday. He said he wants to understand the "issues, questions and concerns" within the district. These briefings, he said, will help get acclimated with the issues and what problems are facing the district.

The election win capped off a grueling campaign. The district extends from southern Cayuga County to parts of the Hudson Valley. Oberacker said he traveled 11,000 miles while campaigning for the seat.

"That's a lot of windshield time," he said.