11,000 miles and 64,000 votes later, Peter Oberacker is NY state senator-elect

Peter Oberacker will succeed state Sen. Jim Seward in the 51st Senate District.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, defeated Democratic candidate Jim Barber in the sprawling state Senate district, which includes the Cayuga County towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill.
A source told The Citizen that Barber, D-Middleburgh, contacted Oberacker to concede on Tuesday.
Oberacker received 64,014 votes and has a 20-point lead (60 to 40%) over Barber, who netted 42,336 votes. There are absentee ballots to count, but those votes won't change the outcome.
A business owner and Otsego County legislator, Oberacker was asked to run for the state Senate seat after Seward, R-Milford, announced he would not seek reelection this year. After Oberacker launched his campaign, Seward endorsed him to be his successor.
Seward, Oberacker said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday, called to congratulate him on election night.
"It's impressive, and what I mean by impressive is the realization sets in of how much responsibility goes along with this odyssey that you started and the legacy that Jim Seward has put out there," he said. "I'm not taking that in the least bit lightly."
In his first day as senator-elect — he will officially become a state lawmaker in January — Oberacker said he had a conference call with his future staffers. Before the election, he asked Seward's team if they would stay on if he was elected. They agreed to remain in their roles when Oberacker takes office in January.
From now until he is sworn in, Oberacker will be briefed every Friday. He said he wants to understand the "issues, questions and concerns" within the district. These briefings, he said, will help get acclimated with the issues and what problems are facing the district.
The election win capped off a grueling campaign. The district extends from southern Cayuga County to parts of the Hudson Valley. Oberacker said he traveled 11,000 miles while campaigning for the seat.
"That's a lot of windshield time," he said.
He also had a team that traveled the district and installed signs supporting his candidacy. As the crew placed the signs, they would pick up garbage along the roadsides. He said they collected more than 2,000 pounds — over one ton — of garbage.
For most residents of the 51st Senate District, it will be the first time they've had new representation since 1986 — the year Seward was elected to the state Legislature.
During his 34 years of service, Seward became an influential member of the Senate and GOP conference. He was the longtime chair of the Senate Insurance Committee and most recently served as ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.
"To follow what Jim has done and started, there's a responsibility to carry on what he has started," Oberacker said. "And we're going to dedicate ourselves to that responsibility."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
