11 or 15? Cayuga County legislators consider downsizing, redrawing districts

Beginning in 2024, the Cayuga County Legislature could have fewer members and larger districts.

Lawmakers are considering two redistricting proposals, one of which would decrease the number of legislators from 15 to 11 and increase the size of most districts. The other proposal would keep the membership at 15 legislators, but the districts would be slightly different than they are now.

Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, the county's election commissioners, developed the redistricting plans and submitted them to the Cayuga County Legislature's Government Operations Committee for review. The chairman of the committee, Legislator Chris Petrus, R-Brutus, supports downsizing the legislature from 15 to 11 seats.

"I think that it fits the parameters the best," Petrus said during the committee's meeting on Wednesday.

The 11-seat plan would be a significant change for the Cayuga County Legislature. The city of Auburn would lose two seats, from six to four, and the towns would be split into seven districts. The new District 1 would be comprised of Ira, Sterling and Victory. District 2 would consist of Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma and Throop. District 3 would include the towns of Brutus and Cato. District 4 would have the towns of Aurelius, Fleming and Springport. Owasco and Sennett would be in District 5, while the towns of Genoa, Ledyard, Locke and Scipio would be part of a C-shaped district in the southern part of the county. District 7 would have five towns — Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill and Venice.

The districts, Lacey explained, largely meet the requirements in a new state law that mandates the difference between the most and least populous districts should not be more than 5% of the average population of all districts. The law also requires that districts should be "nearly equal in population as is practicable."

The Aurelius-Fleming-Springport district, with 7,308 people, is the only district that is above the 5% population target. But the commissioners don't think that will be an issue if the county adopts the map.

Lacey said that she and Heary looked at various options to achieve one person, one vote — a priority for legislators who want to ditch the legislature's weighted voting system.

"The biggest problem with refiguring the districts is in the towns," she said. "The narrowness of the county leaves you with very few possibilities as far as attaching towns in order to keep the districts with contiguous towns."

That requirement is why downsizing to 13 seats is not an option. She said it "just doesn't work" because of the shape of the county, particularly at the northern and southernmost points.

While Petrus is supportive of the 11-seat plan, other legislators were skeptical.

Cayuga County Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini, who represents District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop), argued that decreasing the size of the legislature would result in larger districts and fewer opportunities to talk to all constituents. Petrus disagreed and countered that the size of the districts would increase by "manageable numbers."

Another lawmaker, Jim Basile, questioned what would happen with the legislature's committee structure. The body has six standing committees and each has seven members. Basile, R-Fair Haven, floated the possibility of decreasing the number of committees or eliminating them altogether. But Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould said that the size of the committees could decrease from seven to five members to ensure that legislators don't have to add committee assignments.

Ruffini, a Republican, later repeated her concerns about a smaller legislature. She said constituents have told her they want to return to a board of supervisors model. Instead of having county legislators, the supervisors in each town would be on the panel.

"My constituents will not be happy with going to 11," she said. "That's farther away from where they want to be. They want less government and more voice."

Petrus responded, "I think that by shrinking the size of the body, we are limiting government and doing just what we're supposed to as conservatives."

Based on the discussion during the committee meeting, the fate of the redistricting plans is unclear. Gould revealed that there were caucus meetings and he thought there was enough support to advance the plan for 11 districts. But there was never a vote on a redistricting resolution on Wednesday.

For now, the plan is to vote on the redistricting proposal at the Cayuga County Legislature's Ways and Means Committee meeting on Thursday. If it's approved at that meeting, it could be placed on the agenda for the full legislature meeting on Tuesday, April 26.

Cayuga County voters could also have a say in the process. If legislators advance the plan to decrease the number of seats, then a question will appear on the general election ballot in November asking voters if they approve the change. As long as voters sign off on the proposal, the legislature will shrink in size from 15 to 11 members.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.