11 voters in nine days: Early voting turnout low for Cayuga County primary elections

Early voting was not a popular option for more than 4,300 eligible Republican voters in Cayuga County.
According to the county board of elections, 11 GOP voters cast their ballots during the nine-day early voting period that began on June 12 and concluded Sunday.
There are nine competitive Republican primary elections in Cayuga County, including races for the GOP nomination in two county legislature districts. Michael Pettigrass and Brett Tracy II are seeking the GOP nod in District 13 (part of Auburn), while Jeffrey Emerson and Lydia Patti Ruffini are the candidates for the Republican line in District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop).
Five towns — Locke, Ira, Mentz, Niles and Sterling — have GOP primaries for town-level offices. In Locke, Philip Franklin and Shane Kirkey are running for town justice. Slade Cox and Daniel Haskins are vying for the Republican nomination in the Ira town supervisor's race.
Mentz also has a GOP primary for town supervisor between Mark Emerson and Richard Nielens, Jr. There are five Republicans competing for four GOP committee seats — Peter Marshall, Nielens, Matthew Poyneer, Andrea Seamans and Ronald Wilson.
In Niles, Joan Jayne and Bernard Juli are competing to be the Republican nominee for town supervisor. There is a three-way primary in the town to determine the two nominees for town council. The Republican candidates are Steven Cuddeback, Mark Cooper Kulik and Joseph MacDuffee.
Sterling also has a three-way primary for two town council nominations. The GOP candidates are Joan Kelley, Michele McIntyre and Jay Sawyer.
Because there are only a small number of primaries across the county, the elections board chose to have one early voting location: Its headquarters on Genesee Street in Auburn. That may have contributed to the low early voting turnout. With the exception of one primary, the eight other races are outside of the city.
There are two other ways eligible Republican voters can cast ballots in the primary election. On Tuesday, which is primary day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For voters in the city district, the polling site is Memorial City Hall. GOP voters in Ira, Locke, Mentz, Montezuma, Niles and Throop will vote at their usual location. There is a new polling site in Sterling. It is now the Fair Haven Fire Department.
Voters may choose to cast an absentee ballot. Monday was the last day to apply for an absentee ballot. The ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. Voters may choose to deliver their absentee ballots in person, but they must be submitted by Tuesday.
