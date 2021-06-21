11 voters in nine days: Early voting turnout low for Cayuga County primary elections

Sterling also has a three-way primary for two town council nominations. The GOP candidates are Joan Kelley, Michele McIntyre and Jay Sawyer.

Because there are only a small number of primaries across the county, the elections board chose to have one early voting location: Its headquarters on Genesee Street in Auburn. That may have contributed to the low early voting turnout. With the exception of one primary, the eight other races are outside of the city.

There are two other ways eligible Republican voters can cast ballots in the primary election. On Tuesday, which is primary day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For voters in the city district, the polling site is Memorial City Hall. GOP voters in Ira, Locke, Mentz, Montezuma, Niles and Throop will vote at their usual location. There is a new polling site in Sterling. It is now the Fair Haven Fire Department.

Voters may choose to cast an absentee ballot. Monday was the last day to apply for an absentee ballot. The ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. Voters may choose to deliver their absentee ballots in person, but they must be submitted by Tuesday.

