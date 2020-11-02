11K vote during early voting in Cayuga County, one of NY's best turnouts

Cayuga County had the sixth-best early voting turnout in New York, according to records provided by the state and local election boards.
During the nine-day early voting period, 11,140 voters cast ballots in the county. That total accounts for 22.01% of the county's registered voters. Only Richmond (Staten Island), Erie, Schenectady, Albany and Westchester counties had higher turnout.
Among the major parties, more Democrats than Republicans voted during early voting. In Cayuga County, there were 4,588 ballots cast by registered Democrats and 3,634 by Republicans.
Katie Lacey, Cayuga County's Democratic elections commissioner, said Monday that the contested races in the county likely contributed to the high early voting turnout.
While the presidential race is on the ballot this year, there is also a competitive 24th Congressional District race between U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, and Democratic candidate Dana Balter. And there are contested races for open state legislative seats, including the campaign to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who has represented the city of Auburn and parts of the county for more than 20 years.
"Both parties have got their enthusiasm," Lacey said. "I think people are very energized by the whole thing."
The feedback during early voting was mostly positive. One complaint the elections board received was about parking near Clifford Park Clubhouse on Mary Street, one of the three early voting centers in the county.
Lacey acknowledged that the street-side parking was "less than ideal." She also said that the building wasn't large enough for the number of voters that passed through over the nine-day period.
"I think we did the best we could with the situation," she said.
Finding an alternative is challenging. To host early voting, the site must be available for nine days. While some sites, like churches or municipal buildings, could be open for a portion of that period, they may not be available for the entire stretch.
Lacey also noted that the decision to host early voting at Clifford Park Clubhouse was made before the COVID-19 pandemic, so they didn't know at the time that more people were going to choose the option to avoid crowds at polling places on Election Day.
Clifford Park Clubhouse was the busiest of the three early voting centers in the county, with about 6,400 voters over nine days, according to Lacey. A nearly equal number of voters cast their ballots at either Cato town office in the northern part of the county or the Venice town office in the south.
Cayuga County's high turnout during early voting could be attributed to another factor: The decision by Lacey and Cherl Heary, the Republican elections commissioner, to have more polling sites than the minimum required by law.
State law requires counties to have one early voting site for every 50,000 registered voters. Because Cayuga County has just over 50,000 voters, it was only mandated to have one site. But last year, Heary and Lacey opted to open three locations to accommodate voters in the city and the northern and southern portions of the county.
That decision has helped Cayuga County boost early voting turnout. In 2019, the county also ranked sixth of 62 New York counties in turnout.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
