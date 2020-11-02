11K vote during early voting in Cayuga County, one of NY's best turnouts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lacey acknowledged that the street-side parking was "less than ideal." She also said that the building wasn't large enough for the number of voters that passed through over the nine-day period.

"I think we did the best we could with the situation," she said.

Finding an alternative is challenging. To host early voting, the site must be available for nine days. While some sites, like churches or municipal buildings, could be open for a portion of that period, they may not be available for the entire stretch.

Lacey also noted that the decision to host early voting at Clifford Park Clubhouse was made before the COVID-19 pandemic, so they didn't know at the time that more people were going to choose the option to avoid crowds at polling places on Election Day.

Clifford Park Clubhouse was the busiest of the three early voting centers in the county, with about 6,400 voters over nine days, according to Lacey. A nearly equal number of voters cast their ballots at either Cato town office in the northern part of the county or the Venice town office in the south.