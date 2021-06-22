 Skip to main content
2021 Cayuga County-area primary election results
  • Updated
The following results have been reported by the Cayuga County and Onondaga County election boards for the 2021 primaries after polls closed Tuesday at 9 p.m. This year's primaries involved only Republican races in the Cayuga County-area. Absentee ballots are not included in these results as they will be counted starting Tuesday, June 29.

Cayuga County Legislature District 3

Jeffrey Emerson: 91

Lydia Patti Ruffini: 78

* 21 absentee ballots issued for this race

Cayuga County Legislature District 13

Michael Pettigrass: 38

Brett Tracy II: 1

Ira town supervisor

Slade Cox: 45

Daniel Haskins Jr.: 27

Mentz town supervisor

Mark Emerson: 64

Richard Nielens Jr. 38

Mentz GOP committee (four seats):

Peter Marshall: 67

Richard Nielens, Jr.: 60

Matthew Poyneer: 53

Andrea Seamans: 66

Ronald Wilson: 61

* 13 absentee ballots issued for this race

Niles town supervisor

Joan Jayne: 85

Bernard Juli: 61

Niles town council (two seats):

Steven Cuddeback: 104

Mark Cooper Kulik: 80

Joseph MacDuffee: 82

* 6 absentee ballots issued for this race

Locke town justice

Philip Franklin: 71

Shane Kirkey: 15

Sterling town council (two seats):

Joan Kelley: 85

Michele McIntyre: 95

Jay Sawyer: 53

Skaneateles highway superintendent

Brian D. Buff: 65

Timothy J. Dobrovosky: 228

