2021 Cayuga County-area primary election results

The following results have been reported by the Cayuga County and Onondaga County election boards for the 2021 primaries after polls closed Tuesday at 9 p.m. This year's primaries involved only Republican races in the Cayuga County-area. Absentee ballots are not included in these results as they will be counted starting Tuesday, June 29.
Cayuga County Legislature District 3
Jeffrey Emerson: 91
Lydia Patti Ruffini: 78
* 21 absentee ballots issued for this race
Cayuga County Legislature District 13
Michael Pettigrass: 38
Brett Tracy II: 1
Ira town supervisor
Slade Cox: 45
Daniel Haskins Jr.: 27
Mentz town supervisor
Mark Emerson: 64
Richard Nielens Jr. 38
Mentz GOP committee (four seats):
Peter Marshall: 67
Richard Nielens, Jr.: 60
Matthew Poyneer: 53
Andrea Seamans: 66
Ronald Wilson: 61
* 13 absentee ballots issued for this race
Niles town supervisor
Joan Jayne: 85
Bernard Juli: 61
Niles town council (two seats):
Steven Cuddeback: 104
Mark Cooper Kulik: 80
Joseph MacDuffee: 82
* 6 absentee ballots issued for this race
Locke town justice
Philip Franklin: 71
Shane Kirkey: 15
Sterling town council (two seats):
Joan Kelley: 85
Michele McIntyre: 95
Jay Sawyer: 53
Skaneateles highway superintendent
Brian D. Buff: 65
Timothy J. Dobrovosky: 228