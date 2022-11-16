$21.25 an hour? NY lawmakers eye highest state minimum wage in U.S.

New York already has one of the highest state minimum wage rates in the country. But if some Democratic legislators get their way, workers will get a raise.

A proposal in the state Legislature would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour for Long Island, New York City and Westchester County. The remainder of the state, including upstate counties, would have a $20 minimum wage.

The increase would be phased in over a three-year period, from 2024 to 2026. Beginning in 2027, the upstate minimum wage would increase to $21.25 an hour and the statewide minimum wage would be indexed to inflation.

The minimum wage for workers on Long Island, in New York City and Westchester County is $15 an hour. The floor in the rest of the state will rise to $14.20 an hour at the end of this year.

The $15 minimum wage hike was included in the 2016-17 state budget and phased in over a three-year period (for large employers in New York City), four years (for New York City's small employers) and five years for Long Island and Westchester County. Increases for the rest of the state are determined by the state Department of Labor and Division of Budget.

But proponents of another minimum wage hike believe that certain factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation, necessitate an increase.

Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner, a Bronx Democrat and one of the bill's sponsors, said New Yorkers are hurting.

"Their wages do not afford them the quality of life that they deserve," she said at a rally in New York City on Tuesday.

A $21.25 an hour minimum wage would be the highest in the country. But the biggest change would be indexing it to inflation. Eighteen states and the District of Columbia either index the minimum wage to inflation or have a formula to allow for annual adjustments.

Business groups oppose the legislation. The National Federation of Independent Business believes it would it hurt small businesses amid economic uncertainty.

"Not only will many small businesses not be able to afford these higher wages and the payroll taxes that accompany them, but there will also be immense pressure to adjust wages up the pay scale," said Ashley Ranslow, NFIB's New York state director. "All in all, this is terrible for small businesses and a bad idea while the state and nation's economy is at risk of diving into a recession."

The bill has support in the state Legislature — there are 16 cosponsors in the Assembly and nine in the state Senate, all Democrats. Its fate is uncertain. Earlier versions of the bill were introduced in 2021, but did not advance in the state Legislature.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is "committed to helping workers meet the rising cost of living and will review the legislation if it passes in both houses of the legislature."