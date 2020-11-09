5 reasons why John Katko may (or may not) join Joe Biden's administration

Will Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko join Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's administration? A New York Post report indicates that it's a possibility.
According to the Post, the Biden transition team is looking at 30 Democratic and GOP members of Congress for possible roles in the administration. Each of the lawmakers, including Katko, received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.
A source close to the transition team told the New York Post that "[t]his is the bipartisanship that (Biden) is going to be trying," while adding that one way of showing bipartisanship is "who you hire."
Katko hasn't commented on the report, but here are five reasons why the congressman may (or may not) join Biden's administration:
1. Bipartisanship. For Biden, the reason for picking Katko for a job in his administration is clear. He has talked about unity and this would send a message that he's not just talking the talk, he's walking the walk. The same is true for Katko. In each of his three reelection bids, the GOP congressman has highlighted his willingness to work with both parties. He has good relationships with some Democratic lawmakers, especially moderates in the House. This year, Katko was ranked as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress.
2. Trump endorsement. If the report is accurate, this is likely the biggest hurdle that would stand in the way of Katko joining the Biden administration. Katko endorsed Trump in January. Not only that, but over time he has made strong arguments for why he thinks a Biden administration would be bad for the country. His opinion is largely based on the presence of liberal figures in the Democratic Party, not Biden.
But Katko wasn't the biggest Trump booster and has chided the president for his rhetoric. It's also worth noting that Katko didn't vote for Trump in 2016. While it his support for Trump may be a hurdle, it may not be a difficult one to clear.
3. 24th district. Republican leaders wouldn't want Katko to leave his current post. He has been successful winning a district with a Democratic enrollment advantage. Even as Democrats invested millions to unseat him, he survived. If you're the GOP, you don't want Katko to leave Congress. Doing so would mean that a special election would be called to fill the seat. Because of the enrollment, Democrats would have an advantage. It could cost the GOP a key seat in New York.
But redistricting is coming in 2022 and the 24th district, as it's known now, could be vastly different. That may benefit Katko — or it may hurt his reelection hopes. We don't know what the new map will look like for the election in two years, but it may play a role in Katko's decision-making process if the Biden administration is serious about offering him a job.
4. Katko's expertise. There are a few roles that would make sense for Katko based on his work in Congress. He has been a leader on the House Homeland Security Committee and chaired a transportation security-focused subcommittee for four years. An upper-level post in the Department of Homeland Security would give him an opportunity to put that expertise to use in a different way.
Over the last two years, he's become a leader on cybersecurity issues. That's another area where he could help the Biden administration.
5. Congress. One thing Biden is known for is his ability to work with Democratic and GOP members of Congress. That reputation was built as a U.S. senator and continued during his time as vice president. Whether it was as a lawmaker or vice president, it helped get agreements on key pieces of legislation.
With Katko, the Biden administration would get someone who knows his way around Congress and can work with Democrats and Republicans.
If Katko does get a top post, it would be reminiscent of when former U.S. Rep. Ray LaHood was nominated by President Barack Obama to serve as transportation secretary. LaHood, a Republican, had a similar reputation as Katko. LaHood was confirmed by the Senate and served as transportation secretary during Obama's first term.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
