5 reasons why John Katko may (or may not) join Joe Biden's administration

2. Trump endorsement. If the report is accurate, this is likely the biggest hurdle that would stand in the way of Katko joining the Biden administration. Katko endorsed Trump in January. Not only that, but over time he has made strong arguments for why he thinks a Biden administration would be bad for the country. His opinion is largely based on the presence of liberal figures in the Democratic Party, not Biden.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Katko wasn't the biggest Trump booster and has chided the president for his rhetoric. It's also worth noting that Katko didn't vote for Trump in 2016. While it his support for Trump may be a hurdle, it may not be a difficult one to clear.

3. 24th district. Republican leaders wouldn't want Katko to leave his current post. He has been successful winning a district with a Democratic enrollment advantage. Even as Democrats invested millions to unseat him, he survived. If you're the GOP, you don't want Katko to leave Congress. Doing so would mean that a special election would be called to fill the seat. Because of the enrollment, Democrats would have an advantage. It could cost the GOP a key seat in New York.