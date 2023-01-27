 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

70 mph? NY senator eyes higher speed limit on Thruway, state highways

  • Updated
  • 0
Look back (copy)

FILE - In this 1995 photo, Thruway workers unveil the 65 mph speed limit signs. 

 The Citizen file

New York could join 41 other states by raising its speed limit to 70 mph on the Thruway and other state highways. 

State Sen. Tom O'Mara introduced a bill that would allow the state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority to increase the maximum speed limit from 65 to 70 mph. 

The speed limit for most of the Thruway consisting of interstates 87 and 90 is 65 mph. Other state highways, including a portion of Route 5 near Syracuse, also have 65 mph speed limits. On state-owned roads, there are reduced speed limits in densely populated areas. 

The 65 mph speed limit has been in effect since 1995 when then-Gov. George Pataki signed legislation increasing it from 55 mph. At that time, New York was the 44th state to raise its speed limit to 65 mph. 

People are also reading…

Nearly 30 years later, most states have adopted 70 mph speed limits for rural interstates, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Forty-one states have set 70 mph or higher speed limits for at least portions of these highways. 

The holdouts, like New York, are mostly in the Northeast. Four neighboring states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Vermont — have 65 mph speed limits. 

O'Mara, a Big Flats Republican, thinks it is time to raise the speed limit. 

"New York has failed to keep up with the rest of the country by not adopting a more efficient speed limit," he wrote in his justification for the bill. "This bill would correct this inefficacy by allowing for a 70 mph speed limit where appropriate." 

Over the years, there have been other attempts to increase the state's speed limit on the Thruway and other highways. Bills have been introduced to raise the speed limit to 75 mph, but the state Legislature has not voted on those proposals. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could Earth be overdue for a supervolcano?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News